Enterprise Financial Services Corp Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $14.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.25. 82,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $235.90 and a one year high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

