Enterprise Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 138.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 182,475 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,420,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,812,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 56,381 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.50. 3,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.04. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.19 and a twelve month high of $164.80.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 46,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $7,289,717.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,991,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Insiders sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,189 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.