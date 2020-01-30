Enterprise Financial Services Corp Purchases 203 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.01. 107,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,672. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

