Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduces Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.87. 51,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,759. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.