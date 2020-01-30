Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 3,550 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.77. 35,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

