Enviroleach Technologies (CNSX:ETI) Shares Up 2.6%

Jan 30th, 2020

Enviroleach Technologies Inc (CNSX:ETI) shares shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17, 21,390 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Enviroleach Technologies Company Profile (CNSX:ETI)

Enviroleach Technologies Inc focuses on developing and marketing hydrometallurgy solutions to the mining and electronic waste sectors in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

