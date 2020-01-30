Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Shares Down 6.5%

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, 2,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 48,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Envision Solar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 61.28% and a negative return on equity of 173.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envision Solar International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Envision Solar International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envision Solar International Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVSI)

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

