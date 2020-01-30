EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.82.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Insiders sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after buying an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,672,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.92. 190,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,033. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $140.44 and a twelve month high of $236.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.42.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

