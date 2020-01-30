Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $106.32 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

