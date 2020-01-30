Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Aqua America by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

