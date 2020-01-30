Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $87.17.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.68 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

