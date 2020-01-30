Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.