Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $322,000 Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Xilinx by 2,219.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 685,997 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 22.2% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.