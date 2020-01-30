Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMX. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,726,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,190,000 after purchasing an additional 643,914 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 494.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,522,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 212,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

FMX stock opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

