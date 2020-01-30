Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $149.60 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $153.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average of $144.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

