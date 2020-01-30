Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 690 Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 349.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 330.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

ZNH stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $52.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.76.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

China Southern Airlines Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

