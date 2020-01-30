Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $4,739,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,183,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $12,914,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

COLM opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $86.77 and a 12 month high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

