Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $5.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.52.

NYSE:FIS opened at $148.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $150.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.66 and its 200 day moving average is $135.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.