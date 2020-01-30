Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Salisbury Bancorp stock remained flat at $$44.78 during midday trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.