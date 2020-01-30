Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HarborOne Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HONE. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $647.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.62. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 219,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 241,154 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,108,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

