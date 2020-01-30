Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HCA Healthcare Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $142.78. The stock had a trading volume of 565,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

