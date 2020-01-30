Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

ELS traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.12. 755,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,025. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $74.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 533,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

