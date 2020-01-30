Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $302,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,869 shares of company stock worth $7,779,960. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.04%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

