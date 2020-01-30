Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.47 EPS

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Essex Property Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 13.74-14.14 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $13.74-$14.14 EPS.

ESS opened at $303.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.31. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $265.37 and a 1-year high of $334.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.14.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

