Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

ETON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of ETON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,745. The company has a market cap of $123.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit