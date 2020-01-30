Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

ETON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of ETON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,745. The company has a market cap of $123.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

