ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPQ) Shares Down 2.1%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPQ)’s share price fell 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $18.00, 6,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 150,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th.

