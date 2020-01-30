ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:CEFZ) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:CEFZ) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38, 767 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 87,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.49%.

