Eukles Asset Management Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.24.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

