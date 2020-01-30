Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

EZL opened at A$1.07 ($0.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 million and a PE ratio of -1,070.00. Euroz has a 12-month low of A$0.98 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of A$1.33 ($0.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.09.

Euroz Company Profile

Euroz Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, and wealth management services to institutional and corporate clients, and high net worth individuals primarily in Australia. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private clients dealing services, as well as corporate advisory services, including equity capital raisings and underwriting, merger and acquisitions advisory, strategic planning and review, privatization and reconstruction, and takeover/takeover response services.

