Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.
EZL opened at A$1.07 ($0.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 million and a PE ratio of -1,070.00. Euroz has a 12-month low of A$0.98 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of A$1.33 ($0.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.09.
Euroz Company Profile
