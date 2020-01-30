Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $273.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $208.01 and a 1 year high of $281.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average of $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

