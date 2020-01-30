Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,270 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 113.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 141.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 105.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 108,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

