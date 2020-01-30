Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,510 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 126.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after buying an additional 2,228,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,279,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,407,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,040 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after buying an additional 365,122 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $8,671,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 169,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.