Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,094 Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,094 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after buying an additional 700,149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after buying an additional 548,520 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,020,000 after buying an additional 421,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,004,000 after buying an additional 238,074 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,597. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $234,552.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,353.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

