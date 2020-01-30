Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,382 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.96. 485,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

