EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $3,288,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 164,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $14.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.89. 26,408,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.39. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.86.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

