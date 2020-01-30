Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 360 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 705,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,578 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,083,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $51,633,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 472,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.23. 31,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,740. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $83.85 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,321,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,574.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $465,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

