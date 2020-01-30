Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 84,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $68.00. 134,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.