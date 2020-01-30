Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 224.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.19. 298,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

