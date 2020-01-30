Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,602 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 66.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Shares of IBDO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.