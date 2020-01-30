Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.46. 2,834,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.62 and a one year high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

