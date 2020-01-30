Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 83.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.96.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.33. The company had a trading volume of 795,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,153. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $120.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.