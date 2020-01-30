EXMR Price Reaches $3.08 on Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001853 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000523 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 533.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.