Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.35 Million

Analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post sales of $335.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.50 million to $336.60 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $307.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Insiders sold a total of 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,554. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

