Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 614,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $118,504,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.4% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $13.70 on Thursday, hitting $209.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,707,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39. The firm has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

