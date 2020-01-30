Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given Buy Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $265.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a positive rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a reduce rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Shares of FB traded down $13.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.53. 48,709,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. Facebook has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $24,184,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,858 shares of company stock valued at $102,992,479 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 614,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $118,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

