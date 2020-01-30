Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $250.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $250.00 target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2020 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $13.70 on Tuesday, reaching $209.53. 48,295,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

