Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $245.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.86.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $13.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,915,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $771,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.