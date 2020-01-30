Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $270.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $230.00.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated a positive rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.21.

FB stock traded down $13.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.53. The company had a trading volume of 48,709,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $596.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,858 shares of company stock worth $102,992,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

