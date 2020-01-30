FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $287.60 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.31 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.99 and its 200-day moving average is $266.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

In related news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total value of $302,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,268 shares of company stock worth $3,523,570. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

