Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.29.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 220,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,616. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 194,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 163,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 412.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 97,629 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 60,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,858,954 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

